Regulatory News:

At 30 June 2020, resources made available for the liquidity agreement concluded by Carmila (Paris:CARM) with Exane BNP Paribas were the following:

Euro 1,037,729,

96,211 Carmila shares;

For information, at the time of the last assessment on 31 December 2019, the following resources were available:

Euro 1,795,625,

46,576 Carmila shares;

Next events and publications:

29 July 2020 (after market close)2020 Half-Year Results

30 July 2020 (2:30pm Paris time)Investors' and Analysts' Meeting

23 October 2020 (after market close)Q3 2020 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2019, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005170/en/

Contacts:

Investors and analysts contact

Pierre-Yves Thirion Chief Financial Officer

pierre_yves_thirion@carmila.com

+33 1 58 33 64 58

+33 6 47 21 60 49

Press contact

Morgan Lavielle Head of Corporate Communication

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+33 1 58 33 63 29

+33 6 87 77 48 80