Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux regarding Onxeo (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2020, settlement date:
- 199,994 shares
- €150,846.71 in cash
During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:
BUY
861,697 shares
€551,206.32
783 executions
SALE
1,002,772 shares
€688,199.73
1,052 executions
It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 341,069 shares
- €13,897.05 in cash
During the 2nd half of 2019, were negotiated a total of:
BUY
510,522 shares
€327,615.49
656 executions
SALE
380,311 shares
€246,522.48
525 executions
It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- 87,612 shares
- €196,423.24 in cash
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.
platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.
AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is assessing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA in combination with carboplatin and then with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments. Preliminary results from the first cohort with carboplatin alone showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in the duration of treatment compared to previous treatments.
OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.
For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com
Forward looking statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to chapter 3 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the Company's universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 27, 2020 under number D.20-0362, which is available on the websites of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) an the Company (www.onxeo.com).
A Public Limited Company with Share Capital of 12,683,913.25 euros
Registered Address 49, boulevard du Général Martial Valin 75015 Paris
Paris Trade and Companies' Register 410 910 095
