Freitag, 03.07.2020
ANSCHNALLEN: Neuer Goldfund in Nevada! Explodiert die Aktie schon heute?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2020 | 19:41
RCI Banque: DIAC S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME

July, 3rd 2020

DIAC S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME

DIAC S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable Medium Term Notes (NEU MTN Programme).

This documentation was approved by the Banque de France is available on its website under the following link: https://eucpmtn.banque-france.fr/public/#/liste-des-emetteurs/5f8b9dec-b611-ea11-80f7-001dd8b71ea9



DIAC S.A.
Etablissement de crédit et intermédiaire d'assurances, au capital de 659 334 050 EUR.
Siège social : 14, avenue du Pavé Neuf - 93168 Noisy-le-Grand cedex
SIREN 702 002 221 RCS Bobigny - N° TVA: FR02 702002221 - Code APE 6492Z - N° ORIAS: 07 004 966 - www.orias.fr

Attachment

  • Update DIAC programme NEU MTN 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/504a0fc9-1bb0-4013-8d44-1d58451f4980)
