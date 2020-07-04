Authority Titans: As the Keeper of Fire, Daniel StrongWalker Thomas Is Creating Opportunities for Native American Community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2020 / To be part of a movement as an advocate creates that sense of fulfillment of being able to serve the community that resonates with one's identity and values. For Daniel StrongWalker Thomas, as Keeper of Fire for Global Initiative for Indigenous Advancement, Inc (GIIA) has given him the opportunity to stand up for Native Americans representation and in developing the community towards growth.

Daniel StrongWalker Thomas is the Traditional Chief of the Delaware Nation (Anadarko OK), Lenape People, and a descendant of the Oneida people (Green Bay, WI.) He is President of the Board of Directors and serves as Chief Servant Leader of the Global Initiative for Indigenous Advancement. He attended Salem State University, where he was awarded the Charlotte Forten Distinguished Scholar award. He was a member of the honors society and appointed to the Trustees of Salem State College.

As an entrepreneur, Daniel has a strong background in economic and business development. He has been in a c-suite role with over ten different entities ranging from professional services, retail, publishing, and property management. His passions are his family, his people, and creating opportunities for indigenous people worldwide.

One of his passions is the Global Initiative for Indigenous Advancement, Inc (GIIA), which was created in 2000 with a mission of advancing the social, health, education, and economic status of indigenous people worldwide. Daniel believes that by giving focus on these four pillars, it will help develop the overall wellness of indigenous people.

GIIA has created programs that are geared towards the growth of the indigenous people. As such, they provided workshops, summits, and organizations that are always from the people and for the people. As Daniel puts it, they created the programs with the people in mind, addressing their plight and finding ways to alleviate them.

Daniel, through GIIA, serves the Native American community. As the year 2020 marks the 400th year of pilgrim landing in Massachusetts, he is looking forward to the community to rise as one and continue to fight in their mission of creating opportunities for the indigenous people worldwide.

GIIA believes the people as their most important part, Daniel supports this as putting value in the people builds a strong identity and community. Through its network of people, GIIA depends on its members like Daniel in sharing their experiences and resources to the indigenous people.

As growing advocacy, Daniel still recognizes the need for support to serve the Native American community better. He is inviting anyone who shares GIIA's mission of advancing the community through the four pillars to join their cause. By donating a small contribution to GIIA, the success of their vision of alleviating the plight of the Native American community will be realized. As Daniel puts it, it's an honor to be a part of a movement that values the voice of the community above all else.

