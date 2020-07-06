The new Japanese head office is in Ebisu Green Glass building, Ebisu district, south Shibuya.

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today opened its new Japanese head office in Shibuya District, Tokyo, home to the company's five business units. It also houses a new experience center for displaying IDEMIA technologies that underpin business and government solutions.

Backed by a strong brand in Japan, the local head office is an ideal venue for customers to view latest products and solutions from IDEMIA's five business units Financial Institutions, Mobile Operators, Biometric Devices and Automotive, Digital and Public Security Identity.

The new experience center will showcase IDEMIA technologies ranging from contactless biometric readers, facial recognition technology, smart banking cards, video investigation technologies, digital payment solutions and SIM Cards, to its latest 5G demo.

IDEMIA Japan has boomed in the last five years and the new larger office will provide space to take on more staff by 2023. This move reaffirms IDEMIA's ongoing commitment to Japan and reflects the company's sharp revenue growth expectations in Japan. It is also testament to the strong customer and supplier relations that IDEMIA has nurtured with big firms across various Japanese industries, many of which have adopted IDEMIA's biometric payment card, digital payment solutions, eSIM service and touchless fingerprint reader technology.

In line with IDEMIA's mission to bring customers a frictionless experience, the new Japan head office is fitted out with the MorphoWave Compact, a touchless fingerprint reader for controlling physical access that enables fast, seamless and secure identity checks for IDEMIA employees. By a mere handwave over the biometric reader, employees can enter the office, with no need for keys or ID cards. Fingerprint matching ensures the office has watertight security.

Nobuyoshi Nezu, IDEMIA Japan Representative Director and Vice President Sales, said: "We are excited about opening our new office here in Shibuya, Tokyo. As the global leader in augmented identity, we will strive to upgrade our customer and supplier systems and capabilities so as to bring about safer, more secure and user-friendly communities for everyone. The larger space will give us the wherewithal to double our headcount and foster deeper collaboration and teamwork between staff, customers and suppliers. We will continue to invest in our people and retain talent while looking for new hires over the next three years."

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

