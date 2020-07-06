

Viet Capital Bank JCB 7-Eleven Credit Card

Ho Chi Minh and Tokyo, July 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Viet Capital Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Viet Capital Bank), a major commercial bank in Vietnam, Seven System Viet Nam Jsc (7-Eleven Viet Nam), a worldwide convenient supermarket, and JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co.,Ltd., today announced the launch of Viet Capital Bank JCB 7-Eleven Credit Card.A great population of more than 90 million people, Vietnam is considered an attractive market for consumer goods. Vietnamese people likely change the habit in purchasing consumer goods, need to be convinced and purchase all the time 24/7. That's causing the rapidly opening of convenience store.7-Eleven Vietnam is evaluated as a reputation convenience store, in which developing utilities especially in diversifying the payment, and increasing the loyalty of customer, the co-branded card is launched.As Viet Capital Bank and 7-Eleven Vietnam exploring,- 7-Eleven Vietnam expect to operate 1000 stores by 2027.- This is the first co-branded card of convenience store in Viet Nam.- With the first step of the campaign, Viet Capital Bank and 7-Eleven Vietnam will prioritize and specifically focus on those group customers are currently member of 7-Eleven Vietnam.The cardholders can access the JCB acceptance network with about 34 million merchants around the world, special privileges at selected merchants, and customer service at JCB Plaza, an overseas service counter.In addition, Viet Capital Bank and 7-Eleven offers a lot of benefits with cardholders.1) Free lifetime annual fee for cardholder, grace period up to 55 days.2) Loyalty program from 7-Eleven: 1 point for each 1,000 VND transaction amount in App 7REWARDS.3) Loyalty program from Viet Capital Bank: 5 point for each 1,000 VND transaction amount.About Viet Capital BankViet Capital Commercial Joint Stock Bank was established in 1992. Over 27 years of operation, with many changes, up to now with the right business vision and strategy, Ban Viet Bank is gradually asserting its position on financial and banking market with the ability to flexibly meet the diverse needs of customers' products and services. The Bank has planned and implemented the Development Strategy for the period of 2016-2020 with the message "We started from YOU" to aim to become a modern, versatile, customer-oriented retail bank. especially individual customers and small and medium business customers.About 7-Eleven Viet NamThe first 7-Eleven store in Viet Nam opens in 2017, making Viet Nam the 19th country to host the world's largest convenience store chain.Seven System Viet Nam (SSV) is the Master Franchisee of the 7-Eleven convenience store system in Viet Nam, based in Ho Chi Minh City. SSV is a group of dynamic professionals who relentlessly make great efforts every day to continue the success story of this iconic brand.Our mission is to always put our customers first - bringing them fresh food, convenient products and essential services compatible with the culture and lifestyle of a modern and dynamic Viet Nam.About JCBJCB is a global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 34 million merchants as well as cash advance locations around the world. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactJCB Co., Ltd.Kumiko Kida, Ayaka NakajimaCorporate Communications DepartmentTel: +81-3-5778-8353E-Mail: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.