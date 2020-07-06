BigWork Media: How Published Model Sabrina Alvarado Built Her Modeling Career through Social Media

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Sabrina Alvarado, more commonly known by her model alias, Marcela Latinbabe, is a self-made business owner and published model. Marcela was born and raised in Costa Rica, but later relocated to New York with her mother. This move gave Marcela the opportunity to pursue "The American Dream", and her modeling aspirations were soon born after. Marcela stated that she worked as a driver for Uber and Lyft while pursuing modeling on the side, as she had to work hard to make ends meet. As of 2020, she has been involved in modeling for ten years, but just two years ago she made the decision to take her career to the professional level. Since then, Marcela has earned a six-figure income as a professional model.

Marcela was often told she had the "look" of a model, but she was missing the platform to be noticed by scouts in the modeling industry. She explained, "I always knew I possessed the look to be successful in the modeling business, I was just missing the social media presence to be noticed. Once I figured out how to promote myself the proper way, the momentum started to increase rapidly". Marcela spent all of her spare time researching marketing strategies and trends on social media. She developed a "recipe" for online growth that proved to be effective, as she built an immense following on Instagram consisting of hundreds of thousands of followers. From there, Marcela's modeling talent displayed on social media began to catch the attention of renowned photographers and scouts in the industry. While on a work trip in Punta Cana located in the Dominican Republic, Marcela was contacted by Playboy to attend a photo-shoot nearby. Ultimately, this led to Marcela being published in Playboy South Africa in April of 2020. Marcela's success as a model specifically on social media has also earned her partnerships and gigs with some of the most popular brands online. Some of the brands she has worked with include PrettyLittleThing, YOINS, Vigor Labs, Cozy Earth, etc.

Marcela's significant online presence has given her the opportunity to shed light on major social issues among other injustices. Recently, she has been heavily involved in the "Me Too" and "Black Lives Matter" movements, and strives to take meaningful actions towards raising awareness in every way she can. She has personally made many financial contributions, and has created fundraisers for organizations such as the CDC Foundation to help fight Covid-19, both in the United States and other countries. Marcela's most recent project consists of donating and spreading awareness on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Marcela is a bright light in the modeling industry, and a role model to many. She aspires to inspire the next generation of women entrepreneurs, and wants to show them through her success that anything is possible through hard work and consistent effort. She is definitely someone to keep tabs on, as she has some big plans for 2020 as well as years to come.

