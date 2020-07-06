Today, Excelya, a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in clinical research, announced that three European CROs joined Excelya Group: Zeincro based in Central-Eastern Southern Europe, The Clinical Company based in the Netherlands and Belgium and Koehler eClinical based in Germany. Together, they will be known as Excelya Group. This alliance will allow Excelya to offer a one stop provider service model throughout Europe for its clients, whether they need full service, functional service providing or consulting services.

Zeincro is a leading contract research organization primarily operating in Central-Eastern Southern Europe with particular expertise in clinical operations, safety and medical affairs. The Clinical Company is present in the Belgian and Dutch markets specializing in clinical operations. Koehler eClinical is a German specialty CRO with a focus on biostatistics and data solutions. Thanks to the unification with these three companies, Excelya Group is now a leading European full service CRO providing services in 24 European countries. Excelya Group now employs 800 people in six areas of expertise, with expected combined revenues of €70 million in 2020.

Francois Moisson, CEO at Excelya: "Our newly European scale and reach will allow us to provide a full suite of end-to-end clinical solutions for our clients where they need them. These investments in innovation and delivery capacity position us to rapidly continue our growth in the short and medium term."

About Excelya Group

Excelya is an independent European contract research organization with over 800 employees, 17 offices and 12 legal entities spread throughout Europe. Excelya offers all cooperation models, from consulting to functional service providing to full-service. It provides these research services across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, cosmetics and nutrition. As a fully integrated CRO, Excelya undertakes the design and execution of Phase I clinical trials to post-marketing studies, safety, biometrics and market access projects. Excelya is committed to providing preeminent experts who work hand-in-hand with its clients to accelerate end-to-end drug development, leverage data science and reimagine patient care.

For more information, please visit excelya.com.

About Zeincro

Zeincro is a CRO created in 1999 headquartered in the United Kingdom that provides services to more than 20 countries in Central-Eastern Southern Europe through eight offices. Zeincro provides a full range of services from Phases I to IV with a specialization in clinical operations and safety across most therapeutic areas. With almost 20 years of experience in more than 700 successful clinical studies completed, Zeincro has developed a thorough understanding of the communities and the regions in which it operates. This approach allows ZEINCRO to set new standards for successful clinical trials by delivering bespoke services that maximize patient recruitment and compliance.

For more information, please visit zeincro.com.

About Koehler eClinical GmbH

Koehler eClinical GmbH is a mid-size specialty CRO with more than 25 years of experience in providing value-added services for its customers. With its strong heritage in biostatistics, it covers all study phases as well as biostatistical and regulatory consulting, meta-analyses, data integration and standardizations. As a specialist in data-centric approaches, the company also operates its proprietary software VITESSA as a combined tool for electronic data capture and clinical trial management. Koehler eClinical GmbH provides full-service support for local and global trials with centralized project management and technology-enabled approaches. It covers the full spectrum of clinical projects, from early to late-phase, including NIS, observational and PASS.

For more information, please visit koehler-eclinical.com.

About The Clinical Company

Founded in 2002, The Clinical Company is based in Amstelveen, The Netherlands and Leuven, near Brussels, Belgium. The Clinical Company specializes in delivering clinical services in the Benelux to their (Bio)Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and CRO Clients. The Clinical Company is a full service CRO that provides services from Phases I to IV in all major therapeutic areas and conducts clinical trials in eight countries in Western Europe.

For more information, please visit theclinicalcompany.com.

Project Contributors

Excelya: François Moisson Frédéric Paqueville (CEO Co-Founders), Guillaume Steimer

Legal counsel: FieldFisher: Philippe Netto, Hélène Lefebvre, Antoine Gabizon (Fr), Mark Walker (UK), Louis Bouchez and Jan Schouten (NL), Florian Streiber (D), Louis-Francois du Castillon (Bel) De Pardieu Brocas Maffei: Philippe Rozec

Financial Audit: Oderis, Aurélien Vion

Financing: Banking pool (SG,LCL, CIC, HSBC), leading agent: Société Générale, Erkan Suer,

Zeincro: Dr Gregory Sivolapenko,

Koehler eClinical: Dr Manfred Koehler, Dr Antal Hajos, Michael Pfitzenmaier,

The Clinical Company: Pim Van de Riet, Chris de Jong, Evert Cuppens, Stijn Valkering, Angélique Kleemans

Legal and financial advisors: Zeincro: CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, John Finnemore The Clinical Company: CMS Derks Star Busmann N.V, Pieter van Duijvenvoorde, Breezeholme Advisory Services, Pim van de Riet Koehler eClinical: Dr. Reinhard Hermes, VALNES Corporate Finance GmbH, Michael Graser



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200705005014/en/

Contacts:

Guillaume Steimer, Strategic Development Director

gsteimer@excelya.com +33 6 07 05 51 36

Amélie Janson, Communications Director

ajanson@excelya.com +33 6 47 87 31 41