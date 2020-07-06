OnStream Android TV is integrated into DNA's TV app, to enable DNA's end users to stream the highest quality video with their Android TV devices

VisualOn, Inc., a streaming software provider that enables scalable, cross-platform media playback for leading video services, today announced that the company is now providing DNA's end users the ability to stream the highest quality video using the Android TV. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator.

Launched in February this year, the new DNA TV has revamped DNA's TV offering for IP-based delivery, introducing multiple features including unlimited NPVR recordings, a new user interface and improved video stream quality. Through its innovative program-centric approach, subscribers can view and record unlimited TV programs with unprecedented ease of use and watch live and VOD content whenever they want, anywhere in the EU via the DNA TV app. Furthermore, the service delivers compelling content recommendations based on users' individual viewing preferences. VisualOn, powered by AWS, has closely supported DNA to build and deploy this platform.

"Service reliability and a seamless user experience were at the top of our priority list when building the next-generation of DNA TV from the ground up," says Pekka Jääskeläinen, Head of Service Platforms, DNA Plc. "Being customer oriented, DNA values innovative platforms which give customers flexibility and freedom of choice. We see VisualOn's OnStream Android TV solution as a critical part of the product as it enables us to use the same HLS, DASH and DRM flow across all platforms and devices: Android, Android TV, iOS and desktop."

"Enabling our customers to bring their content to all relevant platforms is important because end users expect the highest quality viewing experience on their platform of choice, no matter where they are," said Yang Cai, CEO of VisualOn. "We are thrilled that DNA has selected VisualOn to bring their subscribers' digital content to life. As global experts in scalable solutions for cross-platform streaming media playback, we're well-positioned to help DNA enable their end users to utilize their platforms of choice when consuming the highest quality of streaming services by using the VisualOn OnStream".

About DNA

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's customers are continuously among the world mobile data usage leaders. We are Finland's largest cable TV operator. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company was ranked the best employer in Finland in the large companies category of the 2019 Great Place to Work survey. In 2019, our net sales were EUR 942 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

About VisualOn

VisualOn is a pioneer in video software technology with years of experience working with the world's top device makers and streaming video service providers. The company's vast trove of patented technologies and team of multimedia experts are trusted by the world's top media and tech companies to bring their video content to connected screens with high quality and availability, wide compatibility, differentiated features and shortened time-to-market.

VisualOn was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Silicon Valley, has global offices in China, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Serbia, South Korea and Taiwan.

For more information, please visit us at www.visualon.com.

