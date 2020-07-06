Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Allein im 80-Milliarden-Teich fischen: explodiert diese Aktie am Montag!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2HK ISIN: FR0013505062 Ticker-Symbol: TNM2 
Tradegate
03.07.20
15:36 Uhr
2,686 Euro
+0,032
+1,21 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNICOLOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNICOLOR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7462,76409:40
2,7462,76209:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2020 | 08:05
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TECHNICOLOR: Approval of the Draft Safeguard Plan by the Creditors' Committee

PRESS RELEASE

APPROVAL OF THE DRAFT SAFEGUARD PLAN BY THE CREDITORS' COMMITTEE

Paris(Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) (the « Company ») and SELARL FHB, represented by Me Hélène Bourbouloux and Gaël Couturier, in their capacity as judicial administrators appointed as such by a ruling of the commercial court of Paris dated 22 June 2020 (the « Judicial Administrator »), herein announce that, in the framework of the meeting held on 5 July 2020 and convened by the Judicial Administrator, the lenders' committee under the accelerated financial safeguard procedure, approved the draft safeguard plan at a majority of 100% of the creditors who cast a vote.

This is a significant milestone for the Company, and the next key milestone will be the Shareholders Meeting which will be held on 20th July 2020 behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders, given the sanitary situation. A strong participation, necessary to achieve the quorum requirement, and a positive shareholder vote in favour of all the resolutions at this meeting, are of the utmost importance for the Company's future, as this will facilitate the implementation of the safeguard plan, opening a new chapter to the Company's development.

Otherwise, Technicolor will have no choice but to ask the court to initiate receivership (redressement judiciaire) or liquidation proceedings, in which case quasi all the Company's assets could be attributed or sold to the New Money providers and existing lenders allowing the continuation of the Group's activities (at the subsidiaries' level) and the trading with clients and suppliers, thanks to a reinforced financial structure. However, in such situation, the shares of the Company would lose all or quasi all of their value.

Voting instructions and the voting form are available on the Company's website). The voting form must be received no later than July 17, 2020. Shareholders voting through Votaccess will have until July 19, 2020, 3 pm (Paris time) to submit their votes.

###

About Technicolor:www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83

Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com

Attachment

  • 07-06-2020_Saveguard plan approval by lenders_Press Release_VUS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dc85f022-3afa-4cb6-a0f6-13bb361dfb09)
TECHNICOLOR-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.