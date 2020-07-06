Anzeige
Montag, 06.07.2020
ACCESSWIRE
06.07.2020 | 08:08
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces New Corporate Video and Investor Webinar

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a new corporate video is available to view on the Company's website and can be accessed by following the link:

https://youtu.be/LP95GWupyNA.

In addition, the Company also announces that Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals will host a live investor webinar on 20 July 2020 at 16:00 UK time at which he will answer questions about the Company's current activities. If you would like to register for the webinar, please follow this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIocuyrqj4pH9HRgZuobXLJdSDkRXUDFRDU.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Please submit your questions in advance and not later than 17 July 2020 by emailing hemogenyx@hemogenyx.com.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

www.hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

US Media enquiries

Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249

Lowell Goodman

lowell@corbomitecomms.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/596315/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-New-Corporate-Video-and-Investor-Webinar

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
