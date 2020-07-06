

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) announced that Robin Budenberg CBE has been selected to succeed Lord Blackwell as Chairman. Before assuming the role of Chair of Lloyds Banking Group, Robin Budenberg will step down from his current roles at Centerview Partners and on the boards of Big Society Trust and Charity Bank, but will continue as Chairman of The Crown Estate. Robin will join the Group Board on October 1st 2020 and take over as Chair in early 2021.



The Group also announced that António Horta-Osório has informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chief Executive in 2021.



