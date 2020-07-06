

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence improved in June after weakening sharply in the previous month, after the lockdown restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, were eased, survey data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -27 from -31 in May. In April, the reading was -22.



The additional measurement carried out in the second half of June showed a confidence reading of -26 as the willingness to buy was less negative, while the view on the economic situation remained unchanged, the agency said.



In June, the willingness to buy indicator climbed to -8 from -11 and consumers were less negative about their personal financial situation in the coming 12 months.



However, households felt it was not yet time to make big purchases. They were less positive regarding their past economic situation.



The indicator reflecting consumers' view on the present economic situation remained unchanged at -52. Their assessment of the 12-month outlook improved.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de