6 July 2020

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) (the "CompanyANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE TENDER OFFER IN RESPECT OT ITS €750,000,000 1.787 PER CENT. BONDS DUE MARCH 2023 (OF WHICH €750,000,000 ARE CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING) (ISIN: FR0012332203) ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT PARIS (THE "EXISTING BONDS"

This notice must be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 26 June 2020 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") which has been prepared by the Company in relation to the Tender Offer. Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

On 26 June 2020, the Company announced the launch of a Tender Offer to Qualifying Holders (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum) of their Existing Bonds. Under the terms of the Tender Offer, Qualifying Holders (subject to offer restrictions), were invited to tender Existing Bonds held by such holders for purchase by the Company for cash up to a Maximum Acceptance Amount. The Tender Offer expired at 16:00 hours Paris time on 3 July 2020.

The details of such results are as follows:

Maximum Acceptance Amount: €181,300,000

Aggregate principal amount of Existing Bonds validly tendered: €181,300,000

Pro-ration Factor: N/A

Aggregate principal amount of Existing Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase: €181,300,000

Aggregate principal amount of Existing Bonds that remain outstanding after the Settlement Date: €568,700,000

Accrued Interest in respect of Existing Bonds accepted for purchase: 0.479797%

Transaction Condition Settlement

The Company confirms that the Transaction Condition has been satisfied.

The Settlement Date is 7 July 2020. All sales pursuant to the Tender Offer will settle through the normal procedures of Euroclear France, Euroclear and Clearstream. On the Settlement Date, the Company shall pay or procure the payment of, to each Qualifying Holder which has validly submitted an Offer to Sell by the Expiration Deadline, an amount in cash equal to the Tender Consideration in respect of each principal amount of Existing Bonds so tendered and delivered by such Qualifying Holder and accepted for purchase by the Company.

Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are available upon request addressed to the Information Agent. Prior to making a decision as to whether to participate in the Tender Offer, Qualifying Holders should carefully consider all of the information in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

