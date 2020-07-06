Clients of the management and technology consultancy accelerate digitalization and automate processes to respond to the new needs in the new normal

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it is helping its government and public sector clients across Europe to deliver critical health and public services during the Covid-19 pandemic through new delivery models, new ways of working, digitalization, and automation.

"BearingPoint's organization as a single, European-based business has meant we have been able to draw on capabilities, leading practices and learnings from across our government and public sector clients and teams in many different countries. Working remotely and in partnership with our clients, we have quickly mobilized resources to design and deliver solutions to support both the public services needed during Covid-19 and the new ways of working for public servants," said Andrew Montgomery, Partner and Global Leader Government and Public Sector at BearingPoint.

New delivery models and services

People's health and well-being during the Covid-19 crisis have required public services to rapidly scale-up, reconfigure, and deliver their services in different ways. For several of BearingPoint's healthcare clients in Ireland, France and Sweden, the need to respond effectively to the pandemic necessitated new and accelerated patient journeys. For example, BearingPoint helped with setting up a temporary Covid-19 hospital in Stockholm for 600 patients, including the planning and managing of patient flow and hospital beds as well as a new organizational system. BearingPoint also enabled a leading tele-health provider to rapidly deploy a home monitoring solution and launch a Corona Virus Insight (CVI) service that uses devices to monitor locations of people with symptoms. In Ireland, BearingPoint supported the government in managing the consular cases for citizens stranded abroad.

Operational planning and new ways of working for public servants

The unprecedented changes to the demands for their services have required many public sector organizations to reexamine how they plan and respond to unforeseen events. BearingPoint has supported its clients with the rapid revision of operational plans, including developing dashboards, advanced analytics, and other planning tools. These have helped prioritize work, optimize the use of resources, and maintain service quality. BearingPoint is currently developing a new prototype of the proven Benson model to assist clients in the UK with operational planning of community health services. In Germany and France, BearingPoint has been supporting government clients with the implementation and revision of their business continuity and crisis management plans. With the need to adjust to rapidly changing circumstances on projects, BearingPoint has also supported public sector organizations in the transition to remote and agile project management approaches, new ways of working, and the use of new collaboration tools for staff.

Acceleration of digital services

The crisis has led to an acceleration of digitalization initiatives as well as the rapid development and introduction of new online and mobile services. BearingPoint has been working with clients across Europe to build and accelerate the transition to digital services in areas such as social services, citizen information, passport and driving license services. In Germany and France, BearingPoint has been supporting education providers in their transition to home schooling and the planning of the next academic year. BearingPoint is also improving their overall digital maturity. For a major provider of public services to vulnerable groups in the UK, BearingPoint is supporting them in assessing how digitally-enabled solutions can better connect and engage their customers.

Rapid deployment of process automation solutions

Many public sector organizations have quickly implemented new technologies to respond to increased business volumes by automating processes, reorganizing and redeploying their resources, and have introduced enabling technologies like robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI). In Ireland, BearingPoint rapidly developed and deployed a new end-to-end solution to support applications for the Pandemic Unemployment Benefit for citizens using a new online service and enabled by RPA technology, making payments to close to 600,000 individuals by the end of April. In Germany, BearingPoint built a prototype for the automated evaluation of applications regarding governmental help for small businesses using RPA and AI.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and government organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

Annual Report: https://www.bearingpoint.com/en/about-us/annualreport/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005077/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

E-Mail: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com