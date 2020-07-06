AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2020 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 03/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 217.3414 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11499999 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 73879 EQS News ID: 1086685 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 06, 2020 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)