AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2020 / 09:24 CET/CEST *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL DEALING DATE: 03/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.4787 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4497454 CODE: PR1W ISIN: LU1931974692

July 06, 2020 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)