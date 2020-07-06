SUDA Pharmaceuticals has focused on reformulating established drugs into oro-mucosal spray formulations for better bioavailability. Its lead commercial product is ZolpiMist, an oro-mucosal spray version of Ambien for the treatment of insomnia that is partnered in certain regions with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe. SUDA is also working on formulating an oro-mucosal version of anagrelide for the treatment of solid tumours in patients who have high platelet counts. Anagrelide is currently used as an anti-thrombotic agent to reduce elevated levels of platelets in essential thrombocythemia.

