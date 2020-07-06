Immerse Partners With bp to Create Global VR Training Program

Immerse's open platform will help power employee training at bp

LONDON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise virtual reality (VR) software company Immerse has today announced a partnership with multinational energy business bp.

bp will integrate their own VR content into the Immerse Virtual Enterprise Platform (VEP). The training will be deployed internationally, and the platform will generate detailed data and reports on learner progress.

Tom Symonds, CEO of Immerse said "The team at Immerse are excited to work with bp to support the global rollout of their VR learning initiatives. Virtual Reality is in increasingly high demand as a learning and assessment tool, especially in an industry where reporting on compliance remains key.

"With Immerse's platform, the impact of VR is no longer anecdotal, but clear and evidenced: organisations like bp can truly measure the success of the initiative and the upskilling of learners."

Anthony Del Barto, Learning Technology Manager at bp, said ' VR and Simulation are key enablers to bps digital agenda and initiatives to provide our workforce global accessibility to best in class training. The value of data in the workforce is critical, and the Immerse platform allows us to gather the vital information that we need in order to upskill our employees efficiently in an innovative and engaging way. This is both beneficial to us as a company, but also to our staff to ensure they're getting the best learning and development possible."

Immerse is uniquely positioned in that they have invested time in understanding the needs of large enterprises. As a result, they have developed a true open platform. A platform which answers the nuances and challenges of deploying and scaling VR training, and which helps maximise employee performance.

About Immerse

Immerse is the technology company behind the industry-leading virtual reality platform, Immerse VEP. Built for enterprise from the ground up, the platform helps companies create, scale and deploy VR training and maximise their ROI.

