Montag, 06.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
06.07.2020 | 10:22
DISREGARD RELEASE: Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (SINOMED)

/DISREGARD RELEASE: Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (SINOMED)/

PR Newswire

TIANJIN, China, July 6, 2020

We are advised by Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (SINOMED) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, SINOMED Completes Last Patient Follow-Up of the PIONEER-III Pivotal US and Japanese Trial of the BuMA Supreme Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent, issued 06-Jul-2020 over PR Newswire. The release was inadvertently issued early. A new version will be provided later today.

