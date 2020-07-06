Sveriges Riksbank: SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-07-06

Conditions weekly credit operations with a maturity of 3 months

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-07-06 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-07-06 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2020-10-06 Duration: 92 days Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

Conditions weekly credit operations with a maturity of 6 months

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-07-06 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-07-06 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-01-07 Duration: 185 days Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,

tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on July 06, 2020.

Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



