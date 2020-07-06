EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 06, 2020 SHARES RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 2,160 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of July 07, 2020. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share: Trading code:RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 31,447,308 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 133,701,722 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260