Akholi Launching Universal Education Platform, Giving Cost Effective Education to All Children in the World

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics will make most jobs that do not require an education obsolete over the next 20 years. Billions of young people around the world do not have access to the education they need to get a job in this future world.

The lack of access to education is not a problem specific to developing and emerging markets. Entire communities across the United States do not have access to the right job skills training and additional education they need to compete. In Detroit alone, up to 47% of all adults are functionally illiterate. Unless we take aggressive steps now, communities around the world will be left even further behind.

Today, Akholi is launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise the money needed to expand cost-effective education to every person in the world, regardless of location or circumstance. Money raised will be used to expand Akholi's current global education platform (Jagora Learning Platform) and add additional curriculum to the existing library of over 1,200 courses.

Mr. Phil Hatch, Akholi's managing director, notes, "This is a critical project for us. In April of this year, we gave free education to over 10,000 students in Africa through our Jagora Learning Platform. This crowdfunding campaign will allow us to expand education to all people. For the price of a cup of coffee, we can give a child education for a year or help a single mother in Detroit gain the job skills needed to transform her life. We are excited about this next step in our growth, and we need your help."

This crowdfunding campaign asks that people around the world create a one-minute video thanking the mentor, teacher, coach, or professor who has had the largest impact on their lives. At the end of the video, ask three friends to make the same video. Post this video on all social media properties, including a link to Akholi's website, the hashtag AkholiUniversalEducation, and tag all friends.

Dr. Mahamouda Salouhou, Akholi's Education Managing Director, says, "We believe in the potential of every person in this world! We are working hard to ensure everyone has access to the education they need to get a job. Education cannot be a privilege, but a basic human right available to every person no matter where they are or the challenges they have. We need your help now in giving the right training to every person."

