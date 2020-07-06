YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Partners with Amuka Esports in Developing Next-Gen Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Amuka Esports, a leading Canadian esports venue, league and tournament provider. Both companies will be developing a suite of tools that focus on building social gaming communities, online tournaments and live broadcasting technologies.

YDX has already made significant inroads this year in building a diversified esports ecosystem. With the recent acquisitions of Beat Gaming and Purple Mage Advisors, the company is ramping up its footprint within the growing esports industry. "Esports and gaming are a core functions of our mission to create cutting-edge immersive experiences. We are excited to partner with Amuka Esports, who have already built out a large base of active gamers in Canada, to change the way gaming and technology converge," according to Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

COVID-19 adjusted forecasts for the esports industry still see it rising to $1.11B in 2020 (Source: Business Wire https://bwnews.pr/31MHO4C). While many live events have been cancelled or postponed, the industry has thrived in an online environment and according to Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka Esports, that's where the biggest opportunity lies. "We've been able to run online tournaments that are seeing 10x more participants than a comparable live event. We know the demand is there, but the technology and tools are lacking for competitors, teams and content creators. Utilizing YDX's expertise in game development, VR, immersive experiences and esports, we are really excited about what we can develop together."

The first product in development, currently dubbed 'Project K1ND,' will be an online social platform that aggregates online gameplay with customizable leaderboards, amateur and pro-league integration and performance and mental health resources. The platform will be built with strict community monitoring of all forms of harassment, abuse and toxic gameplay.

Project K1ND is slated to go live in 2021.

About Amuka Esports - https://amukaesports.com.

Amuka Esports is Canada's leader in esports venues, leagues and tournaments. Last year they produced 200+ events at their venues in Toronto, Windsor and online.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX) (www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions under the following four divisions:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location-Based venues with a highly scalable business model. Developed as an all-in-one gamers haven featuring state-of-the-art free room tech right down to the most nostalgic gaming systems.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

BEAT Gaming - www.beat.gl -Founded in 2011, BEAT Gaming is an experienced Canadian esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as the Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which have reached over 40 million views globally.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

