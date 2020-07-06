

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence improved in July, survey results from the behavioral research firm Sentix showed Monday.



The investor confidence index improved to -18.2 in July from -24.8 in June. The score was forecast to climb to -10.9.



Assessment of current situation improved, while expectations weakened in July.



The current situation index rose to -49.5 in July from -61.5 in June. Meanwhile, the expectations indicator fell to 19.5 from 21.8 a month ago.



In Germany, the investor sentiment index came in at -10.5 versus -17.2 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

