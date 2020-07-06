

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area retail sales data for May. Sales are forecast to rise 15 percent on a monthly basis, reversing an 11.7 percent drop in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1287 against the greenback, 121.43 against the yen, 1.0637 against the franc and 0.9041 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



