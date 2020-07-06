WIMI Hologram AR Enters the Semiconductor Industry Competing with Industry Giants

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) will set up a joint venture in the semiconductor market in the near future. On the one hand, the WIMI joint venture aims at the rapid growth of the application demand of the semiconductor industry in the field of holographic 3D vision. At present, the semiconductor industry is developing rapidly with huge market potential. On the other hand, it will help the company extend the holographic 3D vision software field from the application layer down to the chip field, and through the strategic direction of combining soft and hard holographic 3D vision software solution, namely, the strategic derivative upgrade to the semiconductor field. WIMI deep in the field of holographic 3 d visual software technology accumulation, with hundreds of related patents and software copyright, so in the direction of semiconductor business extends, and the future is proposed by integrating companies core technology advantages of IC design companies, or with the current chip factory set up a technology research and development with strong proxy technology joint venture company, to implement the supply chain upstream of the semiconductor research and development design, technical services, marketing, etc.

As the representative enterprise of holographic vision AR in China, WIMI focuses on computer vision holographic cloud service. According to introducing, WIMI cover from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition, holographic AR technology such as holographic AI development in face of multiple links, holographic cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scene is mainly gathered in five professional fields, such as home entertainment, lightfield cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system and advertising display system.

WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies to maintain industry leadership and create ecological business models. Currently, WIMI's holographic face recognition technology and holographic face change technology are being applied to existing holographic advertising and entertainment businesses, and the technology is also being upgraded to make breakthroughs in more industry fields. WIMI aims to build a commercial ecosystem based on holographic applications. According to the prospectus, it has invested in more than 17 high-quality enterprises in the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain. The fields involved include: holographic AR interactive component design, holographic AR optical component development, holographic AR image development, holographic AR hardware/software development, holographic AR application development and holographic AR platform construction and other related industry enterprises.

The epidemic in 2020 will bring severe tests to all industries, including semiconductors. But in the midst of the epidemic, people are seeing the digital future of online job production. In other words, technology has become a new way to fight epidemics outside of medicine, a way to conquer viruses from another Angle. Behind the communication wireless technology, consumer electronics products, behind the semiconductor industry chain are important pillars.

Intel has been in China for 35 years. In Intel's view, the plans of multinational companies in China should not be confused by short-term difficulties, but should have a long-term and complete strategic plan. As a global industry, the semiconductor industry is becoming more and more specialized and complicated in division of labor and cooperation. It is doomed to be inseparable and inseparable. Only when robust manufacturing and supply networks are deployed globally can they be more flexible and resilient.

Since entering the Chinese market in 1998, Intel Capital has invested in more than 140 Chinese technology companies with a total value of more than $2.1 billion. In 2019, the company invested $466 million, covering 36 new investments and 35 additional investments, and said it would continue to invest $300 million to $500 million in technology companies with technologies such as artificial intelligence and network transformation in 2020.

Trump administration officials were in talks with Intel and TSMC to build new chip plants in the US, according to media reports. Chips are crucial to the development of autonomous driving. Intel previously focused on THE PC business, the design and development of consumer chip and automotive chip in the manufacturing process, integration mode are different. Since 2015, Intel has supplemented its automotive expertise with acquisitions and other means.

Intel continues to evolve its technology over the next decade and into more intense competition, spending $13.4 billion on research and development in 2019, or 19 percent of its revenue. Intel also stressed that its positioning is not a chip enterprise, to find new opportunities in the era of 5G, AI, cloud.

In the data age, Intel's "data-centric" continuous deepening transformation, with the potential market size reaching 300 billion US dollars, is the biggest opportunity in the history of Intel, driving the most significant transformation since the founding of Intel.

New applications and new demands drive "new infrastructure". These changes in industry and application are a huge test for information technology infrastructure, operators, and cloud service providers. AI, 5G, cloud computing and smart factories are all developing at a faster pace. We will promote "new infrastructure" to help China move faster and higher in quality from information to intelligence, and accelerate the transition of China's industrial and economic structure from large-scale manufacturing to value-added services.

In addition to the rapid growth of the company's performance, merger and integration of high-quality semiconductor assets or cooperation with chip companies with strong technology will greatly enhance the company's competitiveness and consolidate the company's position in the industry of holographic 3D vision software application, thus supporting the company's sustained growth in the medium and long term. At present, many technology giant qualcomm, mediatek, nvidia and other related companies in artificial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of things, and other areas of the chain are layout, the demand for upstream suppliers is no longer a simple electronic components or products supply, to the supplier's technical service ability, providing comprehensive solution ability, and one-stop value-added service ability are put forward higher requirements. With the increasing demand for semiconductor application solutions related to holographic 3D vision, WIMI will provide corresponding semiconductor solutions to meet the market demand of holographic 3D vision based on the application demand scene in the market, and finally achieve the purpose of promoting the application and popularization of holographic 3D vision technology in the semiconductor industry.

WIMI intends to continue to invest significant resources to enhance its ability to develop holographic AR content. WIMI is committed to enriching the holographic content portfolio and providing its customers and end users with a high quality holographic experience. WIMI plans to continue to expand the holographic content library in various ways.

Compared with its domestic counterparts, WIUMI has built a comprehensive library of holographic AR content in formats ranging from 3D models to holographic short videos. According to Frost&Sullivan data, WIMI has built a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. WIMI is the leader in the holographic AR industry in China in terms of 2018 revenue, number of customers, holographic AR content, holographic AR patents and software Copyrights. For the full year of 2018, WIMI owned about 4,654 AR holographic content, 106 software Copyrights and 219 technology patents. WIMI is committed to using holographic technology to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end users.

Since its inception, WIMI pan entertainment culture as the breakthrough point, the development of the holographic experience pavilion is virtual reality experience of China's occupation, and to dig deeper into AR the most commercial value of holographic industry chain link, the surrounding AR holographic products and solutions, AR holographic content distribution platform and operation and service as the key point, initially formed a complete AR holographic industry chain business layout.

WIMI will invest more funds, through to the longitudinal extension in the field of semiconductor, and the future of the integration of on semiconductor assets or cooperate with chip factory, will greatly improve the WIMI strength of technical services, further enhance viscosity related to the current customers, at the same time, based on a higher added value, enhance the WIMI sales ability of the company. WIMI plans to develop semiconductor market-related businesses in the next three years, and WIMI is expected to see new growth.

Chip is the core technology that has been influencing China's science and technology industry recently. 5G will be the basic communication technology leading the development of the world's science and technology in the next decade or more, and China has included it into one of the seven sectors of 50 trillion yuan of new infrastructure in the next decade. Naturally, the industry development and technology of 5G chips will be the focus of the communication era and infrastructure construction in the next decade or more.

According to the White Paper on The Economic and Social Impact of 5G by 2030, direct and indirect output driven by 5G will reach 6.3 trillion yuan and 10.6 trillion yuan, respectively. In terms of direct output, according to the official commercial calculation of 5G in 2020, it is estimated that it will drive about 484 billion yuan of direct output that year, and increase to 3.3 trillion yuan and 6.3 trillion yuan in 2025 and 2030, respectively, with an annual compound growth rate of 29% over 10 years. In terms of indirect output, 5G will drive 1.2 trillion yuan, 6.3 trillion yuan and 10.6 trillion yuan respectively in 2020, 2025 and 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 24%.

Media Contact:

Company: WIMI

Name: Tim Wong

Tele: +86 10 89913328

Email: bjoverseasnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: WIMI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596348/WIMI-Hologram-AR-Enters-the-Semiconductor-Industry-Competing-with-Industry-Giants