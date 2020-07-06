At the request of Savosolar Oyj, Savosolar equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 7, 2020. Security name: Savosolar TO5 ----------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TO5 ----------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000440052 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 199214 ----------------------------- Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 26 October 2020 and 6 November 2020, with an applied discount of 30 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.30 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 9, 2020 - November 20, 2020 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 16, 2020 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Savosolar TO6 ----------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TO6 ----------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000440060 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 199215 ----------------------------- Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 22 February 2021 and 5 March 2021, with an applied discount of 30 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.30 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 8, 2021 - March 19, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 15, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Savosolar TO 7 ------------------------------ Short name: SAVOS TO 7 ------------------------------ ISIN code: FI4000440078 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 199216 ------------------------------ Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 23 August 2021 and 3 September 2021, with an applied discount of 30 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.30 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 6, 2021 - September 17, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 13, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners ABon +46 8-505 65 172.