Correction refers to the typ of instruments, marked in bold below. At the request of Savosolar Oyj, Savosolar equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 7, 2020. Security name: Savosolar TO5 ----------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TO5 ----------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000440052 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 199214 ----------------------------- Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 26 October 2020 and 6 November 2020, with an applied discount of 30 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.30 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 9, 2020 - November 20, 2020 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 16, 2020 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Savosolar TO6 ----------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TO6 ----------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000440060 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 199215 ----------------------------- Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 22 February 2021 and 5 March 2021, with an applied discount of 30 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.30 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr March 8, 2021 - March 19, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 15, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Savosolar TO7 ----------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TO7 ----------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000440078 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 199216 ----------------------------- Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on First North Finland between 23 August 2021 and 3 September 2021, with an applied discount of 30 per cent. The subscription price, however, cannot exceed EUR 0.30 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savosolar -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 6, 2021 - September 17, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 13, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners ABon +46 8-505 65 172.