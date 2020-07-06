

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunday, the lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in 103 days was reported in the United States.



With 212 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who died due to the disease in the U.S. increased to 129,947, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Monday.



The last time a figure lower than this was recorded on March 24. This is less than 10 percent of daily deaths that reached its peak on May 6.



Further, a drastic fall in new cases was recorded at the weekend when compared to the highest infection rate just two days ago.



New infections hit its peak with more than 57000 cases on Friday. But on Sunday, there were 14000 less cases. While the daily infection rate fell to 43000, the total number of cases in the country increased to 2,888,729.



President Donald Trump said COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are down, 'low and steady'. New cases of the disease, which he described as 'China Virus', are up because of massive testing, according to him. 'The Fake News Media should report this and also, that new job numbers are setting records,' he tweeted.



Meanwhile, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr Stephen Hahn expressed doubt about Trump's prediction that a vaccine for the deadly disease will be ready this year.



'I can't predict when a vaccine will be available,' the head of the U.S. drugs regulator said on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday.



The latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions:



New York (32206 deaths, 397131 infections), New Jersey (15211 deaths, 173402 infections), Michigan (6218 deaths, 72941 infections), Massachusetts (8183 deaths, 109974 infections), Louisiana (3288 deaths, 65226 infections), Illinois (7020 deaths, 147251 infections), Pennsylvania (6753 deaths, 94403 infections), California (6373 deaths, 264681 infections), Connecticut (4335 deaths, 46717 infections), Texas (2628 deaths, 194932 infections), Georgia (2860 deaths, 95516 infections), Virginia (1853 deaths, 65748 infections), Maryland (3243 deaths, 69632 infections), Florida (3731 deaths, 200111 infections), Indiana (2693 deaths, 48201 infections), Ohio (2911 deaths, 57150 infections), Colorado (1701 deaths, 34048 infections), Minnesota (1508 deaths, 38136 infections), Arizona (1825 deaths, 98103 infections) Washington (1359 deaths, 35898 infections), North Carolina (1423 deaths, 72992 infections), Mississippi (1111 deaths, 30900 infections), Tennessee (645 deaths, 51316 infections) and Missouri (1051 deaths, 23816 infections).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

