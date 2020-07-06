STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - June 2020, Tuesday 14 July 2020, at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Interim report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.

To follow the telephone conference online go to www.tfbankgroup.com . To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46(0)8-5664-2692

UK: +44(0)33-3300-9260

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel

CFO and Head of Investor Relations

+46(0)70-626-95-33

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-ab--publ--invitation-to-the-presentation-of-the-interim-report-for-january---june-2020,c3149279

The following files are available for download: