

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales declined for the second straight month in May, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail sales declined by working-day adjusted 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, but much slower than the 18.2 percent decrease in April.



Sale of motor vehicles in specialized stores declined 20.4 percent annually in May and those of non-food products fell 1.7 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages and tobacco increased 3.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 20.2 percent in May, reversing a 21.9 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 5.3 percent annually in May and grew 18.5 percent from the prior month.



