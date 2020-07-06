

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Inc. (DOW) has agreed to sell its rail infrastructure assets and related equipment at six major North American sites to Watco Companies. The company anticipates to receive cash proceeds in excess of $310 million as part of the deal. Dow noted that it continues to evaluate the company's ownership of non-product producing assets across its global portfolio.



Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow, said: 'It aligns to Dow's strategy to continue to grow our core businesses in a capital-efficient manner. The transaction will liberate cash from our balance sheet that we will use to pay down debt and invest in our core value-generating businesses.'



