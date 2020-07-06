

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales decreased for the third consecutive month in May, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell 8.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 14.3 percent decrease in April.



Sales of other goods specialized stores decreased the most by 26.2 percent annually in May and sales of food and beverages declined 32.7 percent.



Sales of non-specialized stores and household goods increased by 3.5 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 2.8 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de