InMode Announces NMPA (formerly CFDA) Approval for Two InMode Platforms in China

YOQNEAM, Israel, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received clearance from the China National Medical Products Administration NMPA - (previously known as CFDA) for two proprietary InMode radiofrequency platforms - the InMode RF platform and the InMode platform.

InModeRF, one of the company's flagship platforms, implements the company's proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis (RFAL) technology. InMode RF is clinically proven for minimally invasive facial remodeling and body liposuction procedures, for effective contouring and tightening. The InMode system is a non-invasive thermal skin remodeling platform designed to treat wrinkles and tighten skin.

In 2019, InMode established an exclusive partnership with Beijing Inmode Medical Technology Co., Ltd, to import and distribute InMode's products in China. In the same year Beijing Inmode expanded its coverage of local services and support across China by setting up branches in other major cities including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Shenyang.

Mr. Uri Michaelis, VP Sales and Marketing for the Asia Pacific region, commented, "Attaining NMPA clearance for our flagship platforms in China is a significant milestone for InMode, and is a further testament to our strategic plan to grow our global footprint. We are planning a major event to launch InMode in China, in order to begin sales already in Q3, 2020, to leverage this important milestone. InMode Beijing is the sole authorized entity to distribute InMode platforms in China and we are giving them all the support needed to ensure their success in the Chinese market."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

