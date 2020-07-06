VFS Global Implements a Custom Privacy Program with OneTrust

World's largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialists utilize OneTrust platform for global privacy program and regulatory research.

LONDON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used privacy, security and trust software, today announced VFS Global, the world's largest travel visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide selected OneTrust to power its privacy program. VFS Global implemented a range of OneTrust modules, including the OneTrust DataGuidance Regulatory Research platform, Assessment Automation, Cookie Consent, Data Mapping, Consumer Rights (DSAR), and Universal Consent and Awareness Training to operationalize their privacy program.

VFS Global is a business to government outsourcing company that provides visa application services to 64 client governments in 144 countries worldwide. Processing millions of visa applications a year, privacy is a core component of VFS Global's business allowing the company to build trust between their client governments as well as the customers applying for a visa.

VFS Global operates in multiple jurisdictions, and the privacy team needed a solution that allowed them to quickly source relevant information and updates for the legal requirements of specific territories in which they conduct business. VFS Global chose OneTrust because it is a centralized tool to manage the local requirements of the 144 countries in which they operate, as well as a solution that could cut back on the manual work of assessments, reports and research, while increasing their ability to demonstrate accountability.

"OneTrust enables globalization to be managed by a central component, and also allows for the fine detail of local management," said Barry Cook, Privacy and Group Data Protection Officer, VFS Global. "Specifically, OneTrust DataGuidance has made VFS Global's privacy research simpler and faster and allows my team to do deeper research in particular areas, in effect it has given us the equivalent of two extra employees."

"Adding a suite of OneTrust modules to power privacy operations shows how VFS Global is a great example of building trust through data protection practices," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We're proud to work with VFS Global and other leading companies to build and grow their privacy, security and trust programs."

To learn more about how VFS Global powers their privacy program with OneTrust, read the case study.

