Infinite Ore Corp. Board Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI" or the "Company") (ILI-TSX:V) (OTCQB:ARXRF) announces the appointments of Mr. J.C. St-Amour, M.Sc., CFA. and Mr. Jonathan Gagné, Eng., MBA, to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. St-Amour will also assume the role of President in place of Mr. Mike England who will remain on the Board.

Mr. St-Amour has over 20 years of mining industry experience in corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions. He has a masters degree in geology and is a Chartered Financial Analyst with strengths and expertise in capital markets, financial and investment analysis, asset valuation, due diligence, and managing financing and M&A transactions in the natural resource sector. During his career, J.C. has held various investment banking and senior management roles, including Director, Investment Banking and member of the Executive Committee with Fraser Mackenzie Limited; Vice President, Investment Banking at Blackmont Capital Inc.; Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer at Defiance Mining Corporation and Vice President, Corporate Development at Rio Narcea Gold Mines Ltd.

Mr. Gagné has a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal and an MBA with a specialization in Corporate Finance from Université du Québec à Montréal. Mr. Gagné has more than 12 years of experience in the mining sector in terms of project development, operation and management. Mr. Gagné began his career being involved in the construction and commissioning of the Meadowbank gold project located in Nunavut. He was head of the mining engineering department for SGS Geostat, a mining services company specializing in computer-assisted mineral resource estimation services using cutting edge geostatistical techniques. Mr. Gagné also was the responsible engineer to support the open-pit operations for Glencore Zinc globally. Most recently, he was General Manager of Sayona Quebec and currently works for Greenstone Gold Mines, which aims to develop the Hardrock Gold Project located in Ontario and is also a director of Vision Lithium Inc.

"The additions of both J.C. and Jonathan to our Board brings Infinite exceptional depth given the combined skill sets and expertise they have gained during their careers. Timing is perfect as we become very active on our Red Lake, Ontario portfolio." stated Mike England, Director of Infinite Ore Corp.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore Corp. is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects globally. Our current focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation Mineral Belt near Red Lake, Ontario, and the Jackpot Lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario. Infinite also continues to evaluate suitable prospects that fit the mandate of the company. Please visit our website located at www.infiniteore.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, President and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: INFINITE ORE CORP.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596326/Infinite-Ore-Corp-Board-Appointments