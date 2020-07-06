

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output dropped in May, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Manufacturing output fell 11.6 percent month-on-month in May, after a 4.6 percent increase in April.



Industrial production decreased 9.8 percent monthly in May, after an 11.6 percent fall in the previous month.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output declined 11.6 percent in May, after a 4.6 percent increase in the previous month.



Industrial production fell 11.3 percent year-on-year in May, after a 3.6 percent rise in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover declined 2.6 percent monthly in May and rose 2.6 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

