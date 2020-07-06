Umesh Agarwal and his Company Credit 101 LLC Sets an example by being Credit Repair Company That Delivers & Educate Masses

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / In today's age, every step in life requires everyone to have good credit.

Do you want to rent an apartment or buy a new house?

You have to prove you have good credit.

Do you want to lease or buy your Dream Car?

Show you have good credit.

Do you want a loan to start a new business?

You guessed it right; you need good credit.

The journey to getting a good credit score might be bumpy and little longer. However, putting your trust in Umesh Agarwal and his company Credit 101 will give you the hope of a life changed for the better.

Credit 101 LLC is a labor of hard work and consistent results delivered by the founders: Umesh Agarwal and his business partners Kyle Klosowski & Shawn Sharma. Credit 101's mission is to not only deliver results for customers but also educate them about the Credit System.

This is what Umesh Agarwal who also has Masters in Engineering has to say, " It is quite ironic that the Education system teaches us to learn skills which we hardly use at job or daily life but the system never teaches us about Credit System & Credit Score. This is what motivated me and my partners to start the Company which is not only focussed on fixing but also educating our clients about the Credit system. We are really proud of where we have come so far since we founded Credit 101 LLC and very excited about how many lives we will be touching to help them live better using our System."

According to Umesh Agarwal, here are 5 quick tips to build your credit history :

BECOME AN AUTHORIZED USER: A family member or significant other may be willing to add you as an authorized user on his or her card. Doing so adds that card's payment history to your credit files, so you'll want a primary user who has a long history of paying on time. In addition, being added as an authorized user can reduce the amount of time it takes to generate a FICO score. GET A SECURED CREDIT CARD OR SECURED LOAN: If you're building your credit score from scratch, you'll likely need to start with a secured credit card or loan (ideally both) . A secured card or loan is backed by a cash deposit you make upfront; the deposit amount is usually the same as your credit limit. MONITOR YOUR CREDIT SCORES AND REPORTS: Your credit scores predict how you'll handle credit in the future, using the information in your credit reports. You'll want to monitor both to watch for errors and to see your credit-building efforts pay off. PRACTICE GOOD CREDIT HABITS: Make 100% of your payments on time, not only with credit accounts but also with other accounts, such as utility bills. Bills that go unpaid may be sold to a collection agency, which will seriously hurt your credit. Use automatic payment options which allows banks / lenders to automatically pull payment from your bank account and avoids accruing late payments and late fees. KEEP YOUR CREDIT CARDS OPEN WITH LOW UTILIZATION - Utilization is the percentage of your credit limit you use. We recommend keeping your credit utilization below 30% on all cards. Unless you have a compelling reason to close an account, consider keeping it open. Closing an account can hurt your credit utilization and reduce your average account age.

Educating their clients on the credit system is what sets them apart from their competitors. You can trust them to take care of your credit needs because it's evident that they care. So whatever it is you need, contact them now to start your credit journey!

