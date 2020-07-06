FactMR: Scrutinizing the Covid-19 Effect: Lockdown Measures Adversely Impact Sensitive Toothpaste Supply Chains and Retail Networks in Short Term

Sensitive toothpaste manufacturers are investing in the growth of facilities and the promotion of new products to sustain demand through the coronavirus pandemic.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Fact.MR: The sensitive toothpastes market is projected to rise at a steady 5% CAGR during the projection period from 2020 to 2030. The Fact.MR report states that the lockdown measures implemented following the coronavirus pandemic is adversely impacting operations for sensitive toothpaste companies. Suspension of production activity and distribution channels will hurt market prospects in the short term. However, sustained demand from oral care patients will sustain market growth even after the pandemic ends.

"Oral care businesses are experiencing breaks in supply chains and retailer inventories. The effect of the coronavirus crisis is likely to continue into the second half of 2020. Uncertainty associated with government policies, and duration of the pandemic will also hurt business stocks in the sensitive toothpaste industry," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain more market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4747

Sensitive Toothpastes Market - Important Takeaways

Whitening variants of sensitive toothpastes are very popular owing to multiple uses including removing stains, teeth and gum protection, and calming nerves.

Rapid relief options are rapidly gaining traction owing to high product efficacy.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets are the primary channels of distribution owing to the large range of products available.

Online, e-commerce channels have become popular supported by better discount policies.

Asia Pacific is a leading, fast-growing market for sensitive toothpaste, propelled by higher disposable incomes and consumer awareness on oral care.

Sensitive Toothpastes Market - Driving Factors

Rising consumer awareness about dental hygiene is a key growth factor for sensitive toothpaste manufacturers.

Demand for organic or natural products for oral care bolsters scope of adoption.

The development of sensitive toothpaste with multiple benefits supports sales.

Higher incidences of oral disease arising from tobacco and alcohol consumption aids market growth.

Sensitive Toothpastes Market - Leading Constraints

Higher costs of sensitivity toothpastes to conventional variants restricts adoption.

Lack of awareness on oral care, particularly in rural areas restrains sales and revenue.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The demand for sensitive toothpaste remains steady among oral care patients, despite the threat of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the global market is being disrupted owing to breaks in retail networks and supply chains arising from lockdown restrictions on transport. However, the market will partially mitigate any losses through online distribution channels.

Explore the global sensitive toothpaste market with 191 figures, 74 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/4747/sensitive-toothpaste-market

Competition Landscape

Leading producers in the sensitive toothpaste market are Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline Procter and Gamble, and Church and Dwight Co. Major manufacturers are investing in new product launches and marketing campaigns to gain larger market share. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline plc has maintained a sustained global marketing campaign for its Sensodyne range of sensitive toothpastes.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights on sensitive toothpaste market. The market is scrutinized according to product type (whitening, rapid relief, and others), and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, and online) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FACT.MR's Retail & Consumer Goods Landscape

Wearable Cameras Market: Find insights on the global wearable cameras market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players and business strategies adopted over a 5-year forecast period.

Portable Air Conditioners Market: FACT.MR's report on the global portable air conditioners market offers insights on the market set for strong growth during 2020-2030, including restraining forces, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market: Read an analysis on the holographic scratch-off labels market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FACT.MR's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1508/global-sensitive-toothpaste-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596358/Scrutinizing-the-Covid-19-Effect-Lockdown-Measures-Adversely-Impact-Sensitive-Toothpaste-Supply-Chains-and-Retail-Networks-in-Short-Term