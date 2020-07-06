Innovest Global Inc.: Innovest Global Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Company Completes Acquisition of StemVax Therapeutics for Spinoff into Public Company; Advances Uplisting Efforts to Improve Profile in the Capital Markets

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Key First Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Strong first quarter 2020 sales of $3.5 million given the COVID-19 pandemic with a record gross profit of $1.6 million or 44% of sales.

Completed the acquisition of StemVax Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for brain tumor therapies, which is expected to be spun-out into its own publicly traded company in the third quarter of 2020.

Achieved Penny Stock Exempt status and appointed BDO USA LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The Company anticipates refiling the Form 10 registration statement and the uplist to OTCQB Exchange subsequent to completion of the 2019 audit.

Pursuing several synergistic profitable acquisition targets with closings expected in late 2020.

Management Commentary

Dan Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated "I am extremely pleased with our progress in the first quarter, with solid revenue and record gross profit to match. While COVID-19 has created temporary financial headwinds in some of the markets we serve, it has created exciting revenue opportunities for others, such as Chagrin Safety Supply and Contact Source Solutions which have notable strengths in healthcare related services and PPE products.

"On the capital markets front, we recently achieved Penny Stock Exempt status and completed our uplisting application to the OTCQB exchange - a key steppingstone in our path to an eventual NASDAQ listing. We plan to re-file our Form 10 and become a fully reporting company in the second half of 2020, an important milestone in our efforts to attract increasingly sophisticated institutional investors.

"Our team's remarkable flexibility and efficiency in working from home prior to the recent reopening of our corporate offices is a testament to our corporate principles - to create value for all of our stakeholders over the long-term. Our success in the first quarter will position us for a breakthrough year both in terms of financial performance and capital markets milestones. I look forward to working closely with our team to continue to drive new growth initiatives and thrive as an industrial platform company unlike any other," concluded Martin.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results (unaudited)

Revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $3.5 million as compared to $12.5 million in the same year-ago period. The decline in revenue was largely due to the decrease in revenue from the Wholesale Purchasing segment, which generally contributes minimal gross profit to the business. While revenue declined in the Wholesale Purchasing segment, revenue within the Call Center Services and Chagrin Safety Supply businesses remains strong and continues to show promise in the second quarter as the global pandemic continues.

Segment gross profit was $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $626 thousand in the first quarter 2019, largely due to a one-time gain recognized from a legacy Building Solutions contract.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $1.9 million as compared to $1.3 million in the same year-ago period. Innovest management believes that selling, general and administrative expenses now reflect the corporate overhead and structure needed to support the business going forward.

Net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $635 thousand, as compared to $880 thousand in net income in the same year-ago period. The prior period results include a gain of $2.0 million due to the termination of an acquisition stock guarantee.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $164 thousand and excludes $350 thousand in non-cash charges related to stock compensation expense, costs and expenses related to acquisition integration and non-cash charges from operating leases. Adjusted EBITDA is further described under "Use of Certain Non-GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures" below.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. For more information, please click here.

Use of Certain Non-GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures

Innovest reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, Innovest's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures help facilitate comparisons of Company operating performance across periods. To supplement our unaudited financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we have prepared certain non-GAAP measures that include or exclude special items. This release includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Profit and Adjusted Segment Gross Profit which are non-GAAP financial measures. Innovest defines EBITDA as net income from continuing operations before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expenses and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before non-cash stock-based compensation, asset impairments and other income or expense. Segment gross profit is defined as segment revenues less segment cost of sales, excluding selling, general and administrative costs and Corporate overhead costs. Segment gross profit is not a measure of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative or superior to measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted segment gross profit further excludes the impact from non-recurring items for year over year comparison purposes.

These non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplemental and in addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, other companies may report similarly titled measures, but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Management utilizes these non-GAAP metrics in evaluating and making operational decisions regarding our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Innovest Global, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

March 31, 2020 and 2019

March 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,935 $ 658,889 Accounts receivable, net 2,567,865 9,804,264 Inventory 558,671 28,184 Cost in excess of billings 45,682 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,231 58,499 Total current assets 3,274,384 10,549,836 Property and equipment, net 305,054 355,719 Goodwill 4,745,476 5,453,551 Intangible assets, net 1,462,468 492,101 Investment - 141,742 Right-of-use assets, net 3,506,120 698,370 Total assets $ 13,293,502 $ 17,691,319 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,538,927 $ 9,456,304 Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings 669,537 864,259 Bank line of credit 723,970 348,640 Notes payable 99,566 119,164 Deposit on assets 545,462 437,500 Accrued compensation 718,903 558,431 Deferred compensation 198,750 48,750 Accrued expenses 83,055 23,041 Lease liabilities, current 193,836 118,648 Other current liabilities 180,465 70,362 Total current liabilities 6,952,471 12,045,099 Lease liabilities, non-current 3,573,030 557,646 Shareholder loan payable 349,300 - Stock guarantee liability 8,118,000 4,449,000 Share issuance liability 900,000 750,000 Bond contingencies 12,409,806 - Other non-current liabilities 25,518 47,944 Total liabilities 32,328,125 17,849,689 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Common stock, par value $0.001 per share:

Authorized shares: 500,000,000 in 2020 and 2019

Issued and outstanding shares: 163,802,125 at March 31, 2020 and 142,910,292 at March 31, 2019 163,802 142,910 Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share:

Authorized shares: 10,000,000 in 2020 and 2019

Issued and outstanding shares: 1,250,000 at March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 1,250 1,250 Additional paid - in capital 6,076,530 3,965,806 Retained deficit (25,276,205 ) (4,268,336 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (19,034,623 ) (158,370 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 13,293,502 $ 17,691,319

Innovest Global, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)

Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 3,545,228 $ 12,481,018 Cost of goods sold 1,990,476 11,854,636 Gross profit 1,554,752 626,382 Operating Expenses Selling, general & administrative expense 1,925,428 1,348,846 Stock compensation expense 291,000 307,300 Other operating expense (income), net (1,799 ) (28,095 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (659,877 ) (1,001,669 ) Gain on investment (83,258 ) - Interest expense, net 58,516 5,011 Loss on sale of assets - 105,000 Fair value adjustment to stock guarantee, net - (1,991,650 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes (635,135 ) 879,970 Provision (benefit) for income taxes - - Net income (loss) attributable to Innovest Global, Inc. $ (635,135) $ 879,970 Earnings loss per share - Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Earnings loss per share - Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Weighted - average number of shares outstanding - Basic 163,802,125 142,910,292 Weighted - average number of shares outstanding - Diluted 163,802,125 142,910,292

Innovest Global, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Innovest Global, Inc. $ (635,135 ) $ 879,969 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 64,601 56,032 Fair value adjustment for stock guarantee - (2,470,000 ) Non-cash gain on StemVax investment (83,258 ) - Stock compensation expense 291,000 307,300 Financing charges on deposit of asset 224,875 98,000 Non-cash lease expense 68,422 88,115 Changes in operating assets and liabilities that (used) provided cash and cash equivalents: Accounts receivable (294,293 ) (4,358,199 ) Inventory 2,377 4,274 Prepaid expenses and other assets (37,227 ) 96,856 Accounts payable (415,907 ) 5,207,668 Accrued and other liabilities 252,643 350,507 Operating lease liability (40,988 ) (110,274 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings (2,049,942 ) (659,565 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,652,832) (509,317) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (7,427 ) (6,451 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,427) (6,451) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from bond contingency 1,622,196 - Proceeds from asset backed financing - 339,500 Proceeds from (payments on) notes payable 374,407 (19,420 ) Proceeds from shareholder loan 18,000 - Proceeds from stock issuance - 50,050 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,014,603 370,130 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (645,656) (145,638) Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of period 666,591 804,527 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of period $ 20,935 $ 658,889

Innovest Global, Inc.

Segment Gross Profit (unaudited)

Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Variance Segment Revenues Energy Solutions $ 352,854 $ 730,772 $ (377,917 ) Energy Brokerage 389,917 424,315 (34,398 ) Call Center Services 529,734 404,458 125,276 Building Solutions 2,205,565 2,063,145 142,420 Wholesale Purchasing - 8,819,896 (8,819,896 ) Other 67,158 38,432 28,725 Total Revenues $ 3,545,228 $ 12,481,018 $ (8,935,790) Segment gross profit Energy Solutions $ 54,742 $ 168,337 $ (113,595 ) Energy Brokerage 276,980 291,781 (14,801 ) Call Center Services 52,288 136,838 (84,550 ) Building Solutions 1,171,189 (75,653 ) 1,246,842 Wholesale Purchasing - 96,499 (96,499 ) Other (446 ) 8,580 (9,027 ) Total Segment gross profit $ 1,554,753 $ 626,382 $ 928,370

Innovest Global, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (635,135 ) $ 879,970 Interest expense, net 58,516 5,011 Depreciation and amortization expense 64,601 56,032 EBITDA $ (512,018) $ 941,013 Non-cash stock compensation expense (1) 291,000 307,300 Fair value adjustments on acquisition stock guarantees (2) - (1,991,650 ) Financing charges and losses related to asset sales (3) - 105,000 Costs and expenses related to acquisitions and integration (4) 30,055 - Non-cash charges related to operating leases (5) 27,434 (22,159 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (163,529) $ (660,496)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before non-cash stock-based compensation, asset impairments and other income or expense.

(1) Represents non-cash expense for stock-based awards issued to our employees and outside service providers.

(2) Represents the non-cash charges for changes or establishment of stock guarantee valuations associated with acquisitions.

(3) Represents the financing cost associated with short term working capital funding.

(4) Costs and expenses related to the integration of acquired companies including legal, accounting, and advisory services which are reported under selling, general and administrative expenses.

(5) Represents the amount of operating lease expense related to Operating right-of-use assets, net on the Consolidated Balance Sheet, as a result of the adoption of ASC 842 and reported under selling, general and administrative expenses.

