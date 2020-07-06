TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Debuts Wireless LTE Quarantine Gateway Technology

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / TraceSafe Inc. ("Tracesafe") (CSE:TSF) is pleased to announce today the introduction of its IMSafe Gateway. The IMSafe Gateway is a GPS and LTE-enabled device that can replace the need to pair mobile phones in both Tracesafe's iMSafe and AllSafe products. TraceSafe products require a connection to the internet, which was previously provided when a user's smartphone was paired to their Tracesafe wristband. The new TraceSafe IMSafe Gateway eliminates the need for the smartphone entirely by pairing the wristband to the Gateway directly.

Deployments with Gateways are designed to dramatically streamline the user experience because it provides a clean end-to-end solution with no app download or user initiated bluetooth pairing required. The user simply plugs in the Gateway and the wristband is already paired. Tracesafe expects it to accelerate adoption where privacy and security are paramount and limited user technical ability is a barrier to adoption. The Gateway product also provides coverage for users who may not have ready access to smartphones, like senior citizens or very young users.

How It Works

While most quarantine wristbands rely on mobile phones for connectivity to the internet, as well as GPS for location, Gateway technology is independent of the mobile phone. TraceSafe's Gateway device combines LTE service and GPS to complete the functionality of the IMSafe platform. It also further enhances privacy protection by eliminating the need of using a mobile phone.

Executive Quote

"We continue to innovate so that our products can help everyone in need, regardless of access to technology. There are other applications delivering app based functionality but we believe there are none outside of TraceSafe offering as complete a solution that can cover entire populations. Our solutions are designed to provide users with security, ease of use and scale all at once," said Dennis Kwan, CEO of Tracesafe Technologies Inc. "This LTE Gateway is yet another essential building block in providing seamless and secure connectivity for rapid deployment. We anticipate that this new product line can open up significant opportunities in the government health and corporate sector where most of these deployments are currently happening," continued Mr. Kwan.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, and large-scale venue management.

