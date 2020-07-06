Telepresence Robot Market Worth $789.1 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 20.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The increased demand for telepresence robots in the healthcare industry as well as the improved operational efficacy in medical organizations due to virtual interactions are driving the market growth

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Telepresence Robot Market by Component (Head, Body), by Type (Stationary, Mobile), by Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare)". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Telepresence Robot Market was valued at USD 181.6 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 789.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Telepresence Robot Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Telepresence Robot Market Overview

The increased demand for telepresence robots in the healthcare industry is the primary aspect of driving the market growth. The telepresence robot is a cost-effective healthcare trend. In a hospital environment, the telepresence robots move independently. They help the patients at their bedsides, support in rehabilitation centers, transports medical supplies to nurses and ORs, sanitize the rooms, assist in laboratory automation.

The improved operational efficacy in medical organizations due to virtual interactions is expected to fuel market growth. In February 2020, the Ohmni Labs demonstrated how the Ohmni Telepresence robot could improve the healthcare facilities for remote patients and improve operational productivity. The Ohmni Labs will collaborate with the Technical World Group (TWG) to bring Ohmni robots in different vertical industries, starting with healthcare and moving into real estate. The low cost incurred due to the availability of supporting devices is the driving factor for market growth. Technological advancements in telepresence robots will pave the way for profitable opportunities in the market. A telepresence wheelchair with a 360-degree vision using Web RTC had been introduced. The wheelchair aims to provide safe navigation and practical assistance for wheelchair users. A dual-fisheye camera is placed in front of the wheelchair to capture images that can be then streamed over the Internet. A real-time web communication (WebRTC) procedure was implemented to provide effectual video and data streaming. The major players in the market are Double Robotics, Inbot Technology, Suitable Technologies, Mantaro Networks, VGO Communications, Intouch Technologies, Qihan Technology, Amy Robotics, Anybots, Superdroid Robotshe.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Telepresence Robot Market on the basis of Component, Type, Application, and Geography

Telepresence Robot Market by Component

Head



Body

Telepresence Robot Market by Type

Stationary



Mobile

Telepresence Robot Market by Application

Education



Healthcare



Enterprise



Homecare

Telepresence Robot Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

