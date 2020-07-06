SPAN Enterprises: ExpressTaxExempt Offers A Time Saving Solution For Tax Exempt Organizations Preparing To File Their Annual Tax Return With The IRS

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Tax exempt organizations received a welcome reprieve from the IRS at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when the deadline for the Form 990 was extended to July 15, 2020. This decision from the IRS allowed tax exempt organizations with an original deadline in April, May, or June additional time to complete their tax returns. As July 15, 2020 approaches, many tax exempt organizations will be seeking an easy method for electronically filing the Form 990, ExpressTaxExempt provides this solution and more.

IRS Tax Forms Supported By ExpressTaxExempt

ExpressTaxExempt accommodates the filing needs of tax exempt organizations of all sizes and functions. The following forms are available to ExpressTaxExempt clients.

Form 990-N

Form 990-EZ

Form 990-PF

Form 990

Form 1120-POL

Extension Form 8868

The IRS Mandates Electronic Filing

While the IRS always prefers electronic filing, given the current circumstances of COVID-19 they are now requiring tax exempt organizations to use this method. The IRS, like all organizations, has had to adapt to the safety measures put in place by the CDC, therefore they have limited some of their services and are unable to process mail at a normal pace.

For organizations that have become accustomed to paper filing, this may be a challenge. As an IRS Authorized E-file Provider, ExpressTaxExempt takes all of the guesswork out of electronic filing for organizations making the transition by providing user-friendly software and extensive customer support.

ExpressTaxExempt Key Features

ExpressTaxExempt offers a comprehensive e-filing process to accommodate the most inexperienced filer all the way up to the expert filer. With a user-friendly interface and an easy-to-follow, interview-style process, completing the IRS Form 990 with ExpressTaxExempt is an industry leader in facilitating easy and accurate filing. Users are not only able to complete thor Form 990, they are also able to request additional time to file by transmitting extension Form 8868.

ExpressTaxExempt has also added Form-Based Filing for those that would prefer to complete their Form by entering their data line by line. This new feature is great for those who are familiar with the Form 990 and need little assistance completing it.

Form-Based Filing provides users with additional freedom in completing their Form 990 while still providing them with the built-in IRS business rules needed for accurate filing.

ExpressTaxExempt believes in not only providing organizations with a filing solution for this tax year, but future tax years as well. Once users have filed using ExpressTaxExempt software, their information as well as tax returns will be stored securely in their account. This not only makes the next year's filing easier, but it allows for easy access to much needed financial information.

When asked about the upcoming filing deadline for tax exempt organizations, CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, Agie Sundaram states, "As July 15, 2020 approaches, our team is prepared to provide accurate e-filing and excellent customer support experience unrivaled by any other product on the market."

About ExpressTaxExempt

ExpressTaxExempt is a part of the SPAN Enterprises suite of innovative software solutions. As an IRS Authorized E-file Provider, ExpressTaxExempt caters specifically to tax exempt organizations. This cloud-based software supports the Form 990 Series and more including the Form 990-N, Form 990-EZ, Form 990, Form 990-PF. Users are also able to easily file the Form 1120-POL for political organizations and the IRS Tax Extension Form 8868 for tax exempt entities.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of ExpressTaxExempt, is an industry pioneer of software solutions for IRS filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. SPAN Enterprises offers a wide variety of tax-related software solutions including ExpressTruckTax, ExpressExtension, and TaxBandits' business tax solutions.

