CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Kairos Metals Corp. ("Kairos Metals" or the "Corporation") announces that, further to its May 29, 2020 news release in relation to the timing of the filing of its interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation still expects to file such documents on or prior to July 14, 2020.

The Corporation confirms that there have been no material business developments since the issuance, on May 29, 2020, of the Corporation's news release regarding the postponement of the filing of its interim financial statements.

About Kairos Metals

Kairos Metals is a junior mining company focused on developing mineral properties prospective for gold and copper in Chile.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which may be beyond the control of Kairos Metals. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Kairos Metals does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

For More Information Contact

Al Kroontje, President & CEO

Suite 900, 903 - 8 Ave S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0P7

Telephone: (403) 607-4009

SOURCE: Kairos Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596371/Kairos-Metals-Corp-Update-on-Filing-of-Q1-Financials