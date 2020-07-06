

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Austrian sensor manufacturer ams AG announced Monday that it has received unconditional regulatory approval from the EU commission for the acquisition of German lighting company Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK).



The EU regulatory approval constituted the last remaining condition precedent for closing the transaction, which is now fulfilled. ams therefore expects the payment of the offer price to the holders of the tendered shares and the closing of the takeover offer on July 9, 2020.



Following the closing, ams will hold 69 percent of all shares in Osram, excluding treasury shares.



ams said it is excited about this success and looks forward to creating a worldwide leader in sensor solutions and photonics through the combination of ams and Osram.



