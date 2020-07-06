Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 6
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 3 July 2020 was 827.76 (ex income) 830.50p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
06 July 2020
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de