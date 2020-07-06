Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Update on ReNeuron Group (RENE)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / ReNeuron (LSE:RENE) has released further follow-up data from the ongoing human retinal progenitor cell (hRPC) trial, which shows a robust sustained averaged response. This data set completes the six-month data on eight patients and extends, for one individual, to 18 months, who showed a good net gain. The next dose level, two million cells in nine patients, remains delayed due to COVID-19. A filing to start a pivotal study is expected in the second half of CY21. Our indicative value remains at £107m.

Our indicative value remains £107m. We will reassess the hRPC valuation as data emerge but note the high deal values in the area with one totalling $250m plus royalties in June. Exosome deals to deliver RNA drugs, with another early stage collaboration announced, are promising but the projects are preclinical. Cash on 31 March 2020 is estimated to be about £8m, pending the year-end results due in July. We envisage a further funding need in FY21.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Dr John Savin, +44 (0)20 3077 2500

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596375/Edison-Issues-Update-on-ReNeuron-Group-RENE