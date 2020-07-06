Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN: DK0060069813 Name: ESOFT The company is given observation status because the company has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 06 July 2020. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.