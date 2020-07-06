Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 April 2020 06-Jul-2020 / 16:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHEVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 April 2020 Printed copies of the Annual Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. The financial information set out below does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the year ended 30 April 2020. The financial information for 2020 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The auditors, Hazlewoods LLP, have reported on the 2020 accounts. Their report was unqualified and did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors draw attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. The financial information for 2019 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The following text is copied from the Annual Report & Accounts. Strategic Report The Strategic Report comprising pages 1 to 16 has been prepared in accordance with Section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act'). Its purpose is to inform shareholders and help them understand how the Directors have performed their duty under Section 172 of the Act to promote the success of the Company. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ('the Company') and its subsidiary SDV 2025 ZDP PLC ('SDVP') ('the subsidiary') together form the Group. The Group's funds are invested principally in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies. The portfolio comprises companies listed on the Official List and companies admitted to trading on AIM. The Group does not invest in other investment trusts or in unquoted companies. No investment is made in preference shares, loan stock or notes, convertible securities or fixed interest securities. Financial Highlights 30 April 30 April Capital 2020 2019 % change Total gross assets (GBP'000) 42,040 62,032 (32.23) Total net assets (GBP'000) 26,034 44,659 (41.70) Net asset value per Ordinary share 124.86p 214.19p (41.71) Mid-market price per Ordinary share 127.50p 173.50p (26.51) Premium/(discount) 2.11% (19.00%) Net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference 105.48p 3.97 share 2025 109.67p Mid-market price per Zero Dividend 110.00p (7.27) Preference share 2025 102.00p (Discount)/premium (6.99%) 4.29% Year ended Year ended 30 April 30 April Revenue 2020 2019 % change Return per Ordinary share 9.45p 13.40p (29.48) Dividends declared per Ordinary share 9.60p 8.97p 7.02 Special dividends declared per Ordinary 2.50p (100.00) share - Total return Total return on Group gross assets (28.16%) (3.53%) Total return on Group's net assets* (total (6.39%) return as proportion of net assets after the provision for the Zero Dividend Preference shares) (25.85%) Total return on Group's net assets* (36.06%) (9.90%) Ongoing charges** 2.12% 1.95% Ongoing charges*** 1.50% 1.45% * Adding back dividends paid in the year. ** Calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') guidelines. Based on total expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year and average net asset value. *** Based on gross assets. Chairman's Statement I sincerely hope all of our shareholders and their families are safe and well as we transition through the current lockdown status to a gradual return to something like a normal state. Albeit that might be somewhat different to what we have been used to in the past before the outbreak of Covid-19. Results The Company's net asset value per Ordinary share as at 30 April 2020 was 124.86p (2019: 214.19p), a decrease over the year of 41.7% with an Ordinary share price of 127.50p per share (2019: 173.50p). Total assets, including audited revenue reserves, were GBP42.040m (2019: GBP62.032m) and the total net assets were GBP26.034m (2019: GBP44.659m). The Company was launched on 12 May 1999, and the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen by 26.5% and a total of 195.85p has been paid in dividends, including the fourth interim dividend announced with this report. Since the year end, the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen to 125.58p as at 29 June 2020 and the discount to market NAV is currently 1.13%. In the year total dividends of 9.60p per Ordinary share were paid, including the fourth interim dividend of 2.40p. During the same period the MSCI Small Cap Index decreased by 17.08%. At this time the current underlying portfolio yield is very hard to evaluate, for obvious reasons. However, as a result of the policy over the past ten years of growing the annual dividend and retaining to revenue reserves the maximum permitted under the legislation relating to investment trusts, the Company is in a strong position and can pay its dividend for some time from accumulated reserves. The Company's portfolio is currently invested in 76 companies spread across 23 sectors. This spread creates a well diversified portfolio which will, in the future, lead to a strong return of dividend income and subsequently steady revenue growth and, in time, capital growth. Capital structure Since the collapse in the stock market in March, there have been a number of requests to issue new ordinary shares at a modest premium to the prevailing net asset value per share. To date these have been turned down because the issuing of such shares incurs a one-off cost with the London Stock Exchange and the Board will not issue shares, when all costs are taken into account, at a price that is not at least neutral to the existing shareholders. In addition, at this particular time, the Board feels that the revenue reserves that have been built up over the past ten years should only be applied to the shares that existed prior to the lockdown. If shares are issued in the future, the Board will take into account the two factors above, along with the undoubted opportunities that there are at this time to acquire shares in companies at 'the wrong price'. Dividend The Board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share (2019: 2.40p) which, when added to the three quarterly interim dividends of 2.40p per Ordinary share, brings the total to 9.60p (2019: 8.97p) in respect of the year ended 30 April 2020, an increase of 7.02% over the previous year. As has been said before, it was the Board's intention, over time, to move the dividend profile gradually to a position where the four interim dividends paid are equal. This has now been achieved in the financial year just completed. The Company has revenue reserves which after payment of the fourth interim dividend represent some 172% of the current annual dividend or some 16.50p per Ordinary share. As a consequence, the Board has decided that the four interim dividends paid in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021 will not be less than that paid in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2020. Outlook Many commentators in the UK and around the world are now commentating on the pace, scale and 'shape' of the recovery when it arises. Our view is that in certain sectors there will be a relatively rapid recovery over the next few months as the lockdown is eased. However, overall the economy will not return to where it was pre-lockdown. The final part of the recovery will take longer, as specific sectors such as hospitality and aerospace will need further time to get back to viability and the inevitable increase in unemployment will hold back the recovery. However, after three months we are encouraged by the resilience and strength of the portfolio companies and believe that, in the medium term, our companies will survive and prosper. Lord Lamont of Lerwick Chairman 6 July 2020 Investment Manager's Report In the year to 30 April 2020 there was a decline in Company's net asset value per share from 214.19p to 124.86p. At the same time the core dividend was increased by 7.02% in line with the targeted increase. The announcement of the fourth interim dividend is in line with the dividend policy as set out on 6 March 2019. Further, in line with that policy, the Company has not paid a special dividend in respect of the 2019/2020 financial year. It is well worth noting that since the 'Great Panic' the net asset value per share has recovered a large part of its immediate 'Covid-19 losses' from a low point of 84.66p on the 19 March and is currently, 29 June, 125.58p an increase of 48.3%. In the same way, the share price has improved from the 23 March level of 82.5p to its level on 29 June of 127.00p. As stated in the Chairman's Statement, the Board intends that total core dividends of not less than 9.60p will be paid in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021, made up of four interim dividends of at least 2.40p. Given the extraordinary developments of the past four months and the now almost forgotten events of the second half of last calendar year, I have decided to split this report into three sections:

